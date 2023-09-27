David Patterson blocked from leaving Guyana for US meeting

Former Minister of Infrastructure David Patterson was on Tuesday prohibited from leaving Guyana for the United States, where he was slated to deliver a presentation on the country’s political and economic conditions to the Black Congressional Caucus.

During a telephone interview with Nightly News, Patterson explained that he arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and was cleared by immigration.

However, he noted that he was approached by Immigration Officers who informed him that he was not permitted to travel.

After being informed that he could not travel, the Opposition Parliamentarian contacted his Attorneys at Hughes, Fields and Stoby.

He was informed that he was permitted to travel for business and professional reasons when he was recently charged, provided he attended the court hearing either virtually or in person.

The Attorneys-at-law engaged the Immigration officers and inquired whether they were in possession of any order of Court restraining Patterson from travelling.

“They responded indicating that they did not have any such order, neither were they aware of any such order, but there was ‘something in the system’ which said Patterson could not travel,” the law firm said in a statement.

“The attorneys invited the Officers to engage the Head of immigration immediately as Mr Patterson’s constitutional right to travel would be violated if he was prevented from travelling. The officers asked that the Attorneys call back in five minutes. On the return call, the Attorneys were informed that they were unable to contact the Head or Deputy Head of immigration and in the light of the fact that there was something in the system, Mr Patterson would not be permitted to leave the country.”

The law firm said that Patterson had instructed them to commence constitutional proceedings for damages against the State.

The Opposition is fielding a 10-member delegation to the US, where they are expected to engage officials there.

Like this: Like Loading...