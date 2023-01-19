Dawn Hastings-Williams appointed new PNCR General Secretary

Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Aubrey Norton, has announced that Dawn Hastings-Williams has been appointed General Secretary of the party.

At the party’s weekly press conference, Norton said that Hastings-Williams is a long-standing member of the party, who is imminently qualified to serve as General Secretary.

“We wish Mrs. Hastings-Williams all the best as she performs the functions of the General Secretary.”

Hastings-Williams has replaced Geeta Chandon-Edmond, who resigned last year over growing concerns about her inability to function properly in the position due to alleged “internal forces.”

The new General Secretary served as Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Minister of Public Affairs, and Minister of State under the Coalition Administration.

