DAY TWO OF ‘OPERATION CLEAN UP’ TO TARGET CITY’S SHOPPING DISTRICT, SEAWALL – PRES. ALI

Day two of “Operation Clean-up” has officially commenced and will see the Joint Services and members of the Private Sector, headed by President Dr Irfaan Ali, continue the city-wide “clean-up” exercise.

The President stated on his Facebook page that Day one had been a “success” and posted images of the 13 areas from around Georgetown in stunning before and after shots. It is expected that the team will complete removal works in the 12 remaining areas.

As part of the exercise, which has been touted as the first of many, accumulated garbage will be removed from the following areas; Sussex St, West Front Road, Brickdam & High Sts, Broad St & Saffron Sts, Cemetery Road , Hadfield Street , East La Penitence Market , High & Princess Sts, Campbellville Newtown Area, Durban & Smyth Sts and Princess & Smyth Sts.

Again, the team will be coordinating efforts from Durban Park and have sought the assistance of community members, as well as volunteers from the wider Georgetown community, in order to get the job done.

Volunteers looking to join the initiative have been directed to go to Durban Park where further information can be obtained.