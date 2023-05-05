Tiana Cole reports that Denise Benn, aged 57, who was charged with manslaughter and remanded to prison for the death of a child at the Little Learners daycare, has been granted $500,000 bail by the High Court after close to one month.
DAYCARE OWNER GRANTED $500K HIGH COURT BAIL & WEST RUIMVELDT MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE
