DDL DISPATCHES $13.3M IN SUPPLIES TO ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Following the recent volcanic explosion on the Caribbean island of StVincent and the Grenadines, with power outages and water suppliers cut off,the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) has partnered with the Civil DefenceCommission (CDC) to send humanitarian aid to St. Vincent and the Grenadines(SVG), whose citizens are currently being affected by the eruption of theLa Soufrière volcano.

In a press release, DDL noted that their humanitarian aid is valued at GYD13.3 million. The company will be sending a total of 10,000 cases of its bottled 20oz Diamond Mineral Water, as well as 500 cases of 1.14 liters alcohol-based Environ Sanitizing Cleaner. The CDC has already received 2,000 cases of water and 500 cases of Environ, which are loaded and ready to be shipped to the island. The remaining cases of water will be shipped in the coming days.

According to a UNICEF report, between 16,000 and 20,000 people, including children, have been evacuated due to La Soufriere’s eruption last Friday, April 9, 2021. A total of 62 shelters were opened on the island, hosting at least 3,200 people.