DDL LAUNCHES 11 YR OLD RUM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPL

Renata Burnette brings you exciting news in this report, highlighting the commemoration of the 11-year partnership between the Caribbean Premier League and Demerara Distillers Limited. To mark this significant milestone, the company has unveiled the 2023 El Dorado Master Blender Special Edition 11-year-old Rum.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on