DEAFENING SILENCE FROM GOV’T ON PS TOUSSAINT’S DETAINMENT IN THE US, AN ISSUE OF NATIONAL SECURITY – WALTON DESIR

The Ministry of Home Affairs has not provided any updates on the reported issue involving Permanent Secretary Mae Toussaint several days after the matter was brought to their attention. While the silence from the Ministry is not unexpected, the Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed concern over the situation and its potential impact on national security. Renata Burnette has the details in this report.
