‘DECLARE ROAD SAFETY AS HIGH PRIORITY’ – MP CHANDON EDMOND URGES GOVERNMENT

Former Magistrate and attorney at Law Geeta Chandon-Edmond, representing the APNU+AFC, is calling on the President to declare road safety as a high priority. In a recent statement, she emphasized the urgency of addressing road safety issues and highlighted the need for strong measures to ensure safer road conditions. Travis Chase provides more insight into this call in his report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on