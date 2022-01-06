Decomposed body found at Timehri

On Wednesday , January 5, the decomposed body of Ron Loncke, age 26, was found lying face down on his bed, by a 53-year-old carpenter Decius Mundo, of Circuitville, Timehri.

Ranks of the Timehri Police Station visited the scene, and enquiries disclosed that the deceased lives alone. According to the dead man’s father, 51-year-old Ron Loncke Sr., the deceased had epilepsy and was last seen alive on Monday, January 03.

According to Decius Mundo, who knew the deceased, passed the area and observed the door open. He stopped to check on him since he had not seen him for several days. As he approached the building, he smelt a foul scent emanating from the house. He peered inside and observed the bloated body of the deceased lying on his bed, in a state of decomposition. He immediately contacted the police, which subsequently responded.

There were no signs of breakage or forced entry, and everything in the home appeared normal. There were no signs of struggle or marks of violence seen on the body.

The body was uplifted by undertakers of the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was formally pronounced dead, after which it was taken to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary, awaiting post mortem at a later date.