Decomposed body of female pensioner found on bed inside of home

The decomposed body of a 78-year-old female pensioner was discovered on her bed inside of her two (2) storeyed wooden and concrete Wakenaam home after the woman’s granddaughter notified the cops that she had not seen the elderly woman for days.

The deceased was identified as Sahodra Stephens, who is said to have lived alone in her home at Dumburg, Wakenaam Island.

HGP Nightly News understands that the discovery was made on Thursday evening after police ranks accompanied the woman’s 38-year-old granddaughter to the above-mentioned residence in search of Stephens.

According to reports, the now dead woman was last seen alive on February 11, 2021.

An 18-year-old female told the cops that she had last seen Stephens on Thursday, last, around 16:00h and the woman had reportedly indicated to the teen that she (Stephens) would be visiting Georgetown the following day (Friday).

However, according to a police statement, it is unclear if the elderly woman actually visited the capital city.

“The Police ranks – when they visited her home – found that the door leading to the upper flat of the house was locked from the inside. The door was then broken and as the ranks were going up the stairs a strong stench permeated the upper flat. There are three bedrooms in the upper flat and when ranks went into the ‘middle bedroom, the mosquito net was down on the bed and the deceased was seen under the net swollen and in a decomposed state.”

The body was examined but no marks of violence was seen and a Post Mortem Examination (PME) is expected to be conducted soon as investigations continue.