Decomposed body of fisherman found by cop on Leonora Seawalls

he decomposed body of a 40-year-old fisherman was found lying on some rocks at the Leonora seawall, West Coast Demerara, (WCD), on Monday (yesterday) and police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his demise.

The deceased has been identified as Sadar Sookdeo called “Rakesh” of Ocean View, Uitvlugt, WCD.

According to a police statement, the discovery of Sookdeo’s body was made by a police rank on duty in the area around 14:23h on the day in question.

“The body was cladded in a black boxer and was in a state of decomposition when it was discovered by a police rank who was on duty. A report was made and ranks from Leonora station visited the scene. No mark of violence was seen on the body which was then escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Parlor, at Best Village, West Coast Demerara.”

At the time of the discovery, the identity of the body was unknown to law enforcement officials, and while awaiting identification and a Post Mortem Examination (PME, a 45-year-old mason of Ocean View, Uitvlugt, WCD visited the Ezekiel Funeral Home where he positively identified the said body to be that of his nephew, Sookdeo.