Decomposed body of Mechanic found under bed in Bartica apartment

The decomposed body of Shawn Marshall, a 43-year-old mechanic of Lot 43 Fifth Avenue, Bartica, was on Wednesday morning discovered under his bed by his brother.

Shawn’s father, Winston Marshall, told investigators that his son had epilepsy and was an alcoholic and drug addict. He said he last saw his son alive on September 3.

According to the Police, at about 02:30h on Wednesday, Shawn’s brother Aubrey Marshall, a 49-year-old miner, came out from the interior and went home when he discovered a foul scent from his brother’s apartment.

Upon checking, he discovered his brother’s body under his bed in a decomposed state.

The Police were informed, and upon arrival at the scene, the body was found clad in black jeans, lying face down under a bed. The body was bloated and in a state of decomposition, with no marks of violence.

