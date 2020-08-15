Decomposed body of miner fished from river

The decomposed body of a miner who was feared dead by drowning on Monday was fished from the Blackwater Backdam, Kuribrong, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) river on Friday morning.

Dead is 26-year-old Owen Charles, a miner of One Mile, Wismar, Linden.

He is said to have died between 16:00hrs on Monday at Blackwater Backdam, Kuribrong, and it was not until yesterday that persons recovered his decomposed body in the said river.

Charles’ body was escorted to a funeral home in Linden awaiting to be transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations in his alleged drowning are presently on going.