Decomposed body of miner found in old mining pit

A 31-year-old miner was discovered lifeless inside of an old mining pit a short distance away from his camp site after running away from his co-worker when the man questioned him about a hammock.

The deceased has been identified as Albert Nurse of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) who lost his life at Banana Landing Backdam, Middle Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

It is believed that Nurse allegedly drowned around 20:30h on Tuesday.

Reports are that around 08:30h on the day in question, a 58-year-old miner returned to the camp after completing his duties and noticed Nurse laying in his hammock.

He told the cops that he questioned the now dead man as to him being inside the hammock, however, Nurse failed to answer the older miner and “ran away” from the location.

According to a police statement, during the said evening the now deceased was seen behaving in a drunk manner.

“However, no one heard from or had seen the deceased until the discovery of his motionless body in an old mining pit located about two hundred feet (200′) from where his camp is located on Thursday about 13:30 hours. The deceased’s body was examined where no marks of violence was seen on his body but it was in an advanced stage of decomposition. Investigations in progress.”