The decomposed body of an unidentified man was on Thursday found in an abandoned structure at Croal Street and Brummel Place.

In a brief telephone interview with HGP Nightly News, Police Commander of Regional Division 4 ‘A’ Simon Mc Bean said no foul play was suspected.

He added that based on the investigation thus far, no marks of violence were seen on the man’s body. Notwithstanding, the Investigations are ongoing.

