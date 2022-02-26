Decomposed body of Venezuelan Teen Found Floating In Demerara River

The partially decomposed body of Eliadis Martinez, a 19-year-old Venezuelan National, was found floating in the Demerara River on Thursday. Martinez’s body was discovered in the vicinity of Brickery/Garden of Eden about 16:00 hours.

According to the police headquarters, on Tuesday about 23:00hrs the deceased went to a birthday celebration in Land of Canaan, where he resides and consumed alcohol. About 02:35hrs on Wednesday 23rd February 2022 he left the birthday celebration in a drunken state. However, he did not reach home and was not seen since, despite several checks being made.

On Thursday, his body was fished out of the Demerara River and he was positively identified by his father. The body was examined for marks of violence but none was seen, however his lips appeared to have been eaten by fishes or sea creatures.

The body was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was formally pronounced dead by after which it was taken to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary for post mortem.