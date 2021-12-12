Demerara Banks Provides Financial Assistance for Core Home Beneficiaries

Through a partnership with the Central

Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Demerara Bank has

provided assistance for three beneficiaries under the agency’s

core home initiative, who were unable to complete payment for

their equity share contribution.

Cheques were presented to two of the beneficiaries, Ms.

Dorette La Rose and Paula Alleyne, by Marketing Manager of

Demerara Bank, Ms. Christina Correira and marketing

representative, Ms. Shirley Seokumar, at the CHPA’s Brickdam

headquarters today. This was done in the presence of Chief

Executive Officer of CHPA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves and Deputy

Director of Community Development, Mrs. Donell Bess-

Bascom.

The CEO welcomed the partnership with the bank, which he

stated will positively impact the lives of the beneficiaries.

Similar sentiments were also expressed by Ms. Correira, who

noted that Demerara Bank is eager to collaborate with CHPA in

the future on many other life-changing initiatives.

The core homes are built to improve the standard of living for

vulnerable households/groups through the Adequate Housing

and Urban Accessibility Programme, which is funded by the

Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). These two-bedroom

concrete homes are valued at $4 million each, however,

beneficiaries are required to pay an equity share contribution

of $100,000 within one month of selection.

