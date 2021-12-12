Demerara Banks Provides Financial Assistance for Core Home Beneficiaries

Through a partnership with the Central
Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Demerara Bank has
provided assistance for three beneficiaries under the agency’s
core home initiative, who were unable to complete payment for
their equity share contribution.
Cheques were presented to two of the beneficiaries, Ms.
Dorette La Rose and Paula Alleyne, by Marketing Manager of
Demerara Bank, Ms. Christina Correira and marketing
representative, Ms. Shirley Seokumar, at the CHPA’s Brickdam
headquarters today. This was done in the presence of Chief
Executive Officer of CHPA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves and Deputy
Director of Community Development, Mrs. Donell Bess-
Bascom.
The CEO welcomed the partnership with the bank, which he
stated will positively impact the lives of the beneficiaries.
Similar sentiments were also expressed by Ms. Correira, who
noted that Demerara Bank is eager to collaborate with CHPA in
the future on many other life-changing initiatives.
The core homes are built to improve the standard of living for
vulnerable households/groups through the Adequate Housing
and Urban Accessibility Programme, which is funded by the
Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). These two-bedroom
concrete homes are valued at $4 million each, however,
beneficiaries are required to pay an equity share contribution
of $100,000 within one month of selection.
