DEPT OF EDUCATION, GTU HONOR REGION 4 TEACHERS

In observance of World Teachers’ Day 2020, the Department of Education Region Four (4) and the Guyana Teacher’s Union have decided to pay tribute to some of its outstanding teachers in the region, with a one-week series of virtual events. Amel Griffith
reports.

