Desperate search on for missing two-year-old in Clarendon

In Jamaica: A desperate search is now being carried out in a Clarendon community to locate two-year-old Jameal Mendez who was last seen yesterday afternoon.

His mother Kera Williams, who could hardly hold back the tears, told The Gleaner that she gave him a bath some time after 3:00 pm and he then went next door to neighbour’s house to play.

“My mind ran on him and I said I was going to get him something to eat and nobody saw him. We search all bout,” she said.

During the frantic search, Williams said she was told by a man who was on his way home from work and who saw a photo of her son that he saw the child in the front of a Toyota Probox motor car in the vicinity of where she lives in Rasta Corner, Free Town.

“We are all down right now, I don’t know who would want to take my baby. I am asking please for his safe return. If anyone sees him, please, please call the police or me. I just want my baby home,” Williams pleaded.

(Jamaica Gleaner)