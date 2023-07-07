DESPITE NEWFOUND OIL WEALTH, GUYANA IS NOT ON THE RIGHT PATH OF DEVELOPMENT

Antonio Dey reports that Economist Elson Low made arguments during a recent debate at the University of Guyana, highlighting that when citizens cannot benefit from their natural resources, it indicates poor governance. The debate, themed “Guyana is not on the right path of development,” focused on the country’s development trajectory. Low’s viewpoint suggests that a lack of effective governance hampers the ability of citizens to derive significant benefits from their natural resources.

Like this: Like Loading...