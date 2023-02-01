Devonshire Castle fatal accident: Drunk driver arrested at home 

An accident along the Devonshire Castle, Public Road, Essequibo Coast in the wee hours of Tuesday has claimed the life of two men.

Dead are 51-year-old Mohan Maniram, a fisherman of Lot 289 Hampton Court, Essequibo Coast, and 22-year-old Zamaan Rafeek of Lot 25 Paradise, Essequibo Coast.

Reports are that motorcar PAD 831, driven by Derindra Sitaram, was proceeding west on the Public Road at an alleged fast rate of speed when he collided with the two men who were on a pedal cycle.

As a result of the collision, the men ended up in a nearby trench. Maniram’s body was facing south with his head on the northern carriageway.

The driver exited his motorcar and fled the scene. The men’s bodies were fished out of the trench and escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital Suddie, where it was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police later arrested the motorcar driver at his residence, which is about 200 feet from the scene. He was escorted to the Anna Regina Police Station and placed into custody.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver, and it showed he was above the prescribed alcohol limit.

Like this: Like Loading...