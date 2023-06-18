Dharamlall requests leave to allow probe into rape allegations

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall has requested and granted leave to facilitate a probe into the sexual allegations levelled against him.

HGP Nightly News understands Dharamlall requested to proceed on leave on Friday, and President Irfaan Ali granted it.

The Local Government and Regional Development Minister, who was accused last year of harassing a 22-year-old New York-based woman, became the centre of a rape allegation on Friday.

A 16-year-old schoolgirl, in a letter to President Irfaal Ali, alleged that she was groomed, preyed upon and sexually assaulted by Dharamlall.

As the news broke, members of society, including the Opposition, called for the Minister to step down to allow for a thorough probe.

On Saturday, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud announced that the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) is carrying out a full probe into the sexual allegations against Minister Dharamlall.

In a Facebook post, Dr Persaud stated that “no one is above the law,” noting that all support will be provided to the young lady.

“Our women and girls must be safe,” the Human Services and Social Security Minister wrote.

