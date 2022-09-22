Dion Bascom’s cybercrime trial to commence on November 9

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly has been assigned to conduct the trial against Police Sergeant Dion Bascom, who has been charged with three counts of cybercrime.

Bascom allegedly accused two senior officers of covering up the murder of Ricardo Fagundes, known as “Paper Shorts.”

On Wednesday, when the matter was called before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, the prosecutor informed the court that full disclosure would be handed over on September 28.

As such, the Magistrate assigned the matter to Magistrate Daly, who will commence trial on November 9, 2022.

Last week, Bascom, on his first court appearance, denied the three charges, which alleged that, during August, he used a computer system to transmit electronic data with the intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to Superintendents Mitchell Ceasar and Chabinauth Singh.

He was released on $300,000 bail. Bascom is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes, while the State is being represented by Police Legal Adviser Mandel Moore.

Last August, Bascom made a Facebook live accusing several high-ranking members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) of covering up the findings unearthed in the Fagundes’ murder investigation.

Fagundes was gunned down on March 21, 2021, moments after stepping out of a popular bar on Main Street, Georgetown, by two men who exited from the back seat of a heavily tinted, white Toyota Fielder Wagon.

Following Bascom’s allegations, the Force had not only denied the claims but had called Bascom a liar and even investigated him for breaching its code of conduct.