DIPLOMATIC COMMUNITY SILENT ON CASES OF FRAUD – WALTON DESIR ON DEAD, OVERSEAS PERSONS APPEARING ON PPPC LIST FOR LGE

According to Renata Burnette’s report, opposition Member of Parliament Amanza Walton Desir believes that the diplomatic community should not selectively speak out and exhibit the same engagement level as they did during the 2020 elections. Desir made this statement after a demonstration at GECOM, revealing that the PPP/C list for the upcoming local government elections contained the names and signatures of deceased and overseas individuals.
