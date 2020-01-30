DISCUSSIONS HAVE BEGUN ON DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF CXC EXAMINATIONS IN GUYANA

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC), Dr. Wayne Wesley, paid a courtesy call on Minister of Education, Dr. the Honourable Nicolette Henry at her office today, January 30, 2020.

The two officials met to discuss CXC’s strategic thrust, which is the digital transformation of examination development and the delivery of these examinations in Guyana.

According to Dr. Wesley, critical to this process is the engagement of major stakeholders and to invite feedback from policymakers on this new initiative.

On August 9, 2019, Dr. Wesley, declared that by 2020 countries within the region will be conducting their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate electronically.

“After all, most of our young people growing up right now are more adept at the use of technology than us older folk. And so we need to get into their space so that we can maximise learning,” Dr. Wesley said.

The British Virgin Islands is the first territory to administer all exams electronically.