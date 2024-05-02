Friday, May 3, 2024
HomeNewsDIVISION WITHIN TRADE UNION MOVEMENT VISIBLE DURING MAY DAY RALLY
NewsPolitics

DIVISION WITHIN TRADE UNION MOVEMENT VISIBLE DURING MAY DAY RALLY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
112

Union divisions remain evident despite ongoing calls for unity within the Trade Union movement in Guyana. On Labour Day 2024, this fragmentation was highlighted as the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) held separate rallies. This split underscores differing approaches and perspectives within the labor movement. In her detailed report, Tiana Cole further analyzes the reasons behind these divisions and what they mean for the future of trade unions in Guyana.

Previous article
TRADE UNIONS AMPLIFY CALL FOR SOLIDARITY AGAINST UNFAIR TREATMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANTS ACROSS GUYANA
Next article
PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

COLLECTIVE APPROACH TAKEN ON INCREASED LAW FEES

Center for business development launches ‘Accelerate Her’ 2022 program