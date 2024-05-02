DIVISION WITHIN TRADE UNION MOVEMENT VISIBLE DURING MAY DAY RALLY

Union divisions remain evident despite ongoing calls for unity within the Trade Union movement in Guyana. On Labour Day 2024, this fragmentation was highlighted as the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) held separate rallies. This split underscores differing approaches and perspectives within the labor movement. In her detailed report, Tiana Cole further analyzes the reasons behind these divisions and what they mean for the future of trade unions in Guyana.

