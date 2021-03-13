Divisional CPG election held in Mabaruma District

-several topical issues discussed by relevant authorities

Twenty-two (22) Community Policing Groups (CPGs) from the various communities within the Mabaruma District, Region One (Barima-Waini), were represented on Saturday (today) at their Divisional Community Policing Group Election which took place at the Hosororo Primary School in that region.

The following persons were elected to serve:

Mark Persaud – Chairman Dennis Lowe – vice Chairman Secretary – Sunita Choutie Treasurer – Alister John Assistant Treasurer – Jennifer Samuels Public Relation Officer – David Brown

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the election was held under the guidance of Chairman of the CPG, Kishor Gobin, and Administrator of CPGs, Ms. Dass.

The GPF noted that at this gathering today, a plethora of topics were discussed. These include:

People, Policy, Procedures and Commitment. Corruption not being tolerated. Color code of the Division’s #1 Community Policing Group (Yellow) Issuing of award/incentive for the best community performing group. Community Policing Group’s Motto “Community Service for Community Security”. Community Policing Group in Mabaruma District will be issued with one (1) vehicle, six (6) bicycles and one (1) All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV).