Diya left burning, causing fire to Mahaica home

A 50-year-old woman lost a quantity of valuables and a section of her home located at Factory Dam, Helena No. 2 Mahaica, East Coast Demerara after a diya she left burning caught on Tuesday morning around 08:40hrs.

Reports are that Drupattie Narian had lit a diya at her altar which is situated in the living room and then went into her yard to do laundry when she noticed smoke coming from the house.

Police said she was able to extinguish the fire using buckets of water only after it had destroyed a Television and DVD set and damaged the middle wall and roof of the house.

The Mahaica Fire Station and ranks of the Mahaica Police Station responded shortly after the alert was raised.