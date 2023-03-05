DJ among two killed in early morning Berbice accident 

Two persons were killed in the wee hours of Sunday after being involved in an accident on the Bramfield Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead are 39-year-old Qualis Crawford, a Disc Jockey (DJ) of Sookdeo Street, Vryheid, New Amsterdam, and Shelliza London of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam.

HGP Nightly News understands that a man, who was also involved in the deadly crash, is hospitalised.

Based on information reaching this publication, the accident occurred at about 2:00h, and involved motorcar PAB 7203, which Crawford was driving after attending an event on the Corentyne with the two persons.

Reports are that the DJ attempted to serve from a cow when he lost control of the vehicle, which toppled several times before coming to a halt in a nearby trench.

The man, whose identity is unknown, managed to pull himself out of the vehicle while Crawford and London were trapped inside.

A passerby, who initially had driven away, returned and rendered assistance.

The Police later arrived on the scene, and the survivor of the crash was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital, while the others were pronounced dead. An investigation is ongoing.

