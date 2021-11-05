‘DJ Choppy’ stabbed to death after argument about money

A male suspect is currently being pursued by Police after he reportedly stabbed a 38-year-old man after an argument at Puruni Landing, Middle Mazaruni.

Police said on November 5 about 1:00hrs, Andre Collison called DJ Choppy left his room and went to Two Blessed Sisters Restaurant and made an order. While waiting to collect the food, the suspect went into the restaurant and there an argument ensued between them about monies owed.

The argument became heated and the suspect drew a knife from his pants waist and stabbed the victim to his abdomen and thereafter made good his escape.

He was picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Puruni Health Post where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The body of the deceased was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty and is being escorted to Bartica Regional Hospital mortuary for storage.

Suspect not yet arrested. Investigation in progress.