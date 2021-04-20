DJ “Raw Gold” granted $55,000 bail for assault, unlawful wounding at radio station

Thirty-six (36)-year-old Disc Jockey (DJ) Clyde Watson commonly referred to as DJ “Raw Gold” was hauled before the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts on Monday (yesterday) for assault and unlawful wounding charges where appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, and denied both charges.

The first charge stated that on April 10, 2021, at Lance Gibbs Street, Georgetown, the Cummings Lodge resident (Watson) unlawfully assaulted Melissa Duke and it was also alleged that on the same date at the same location, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Marlon Williams, also known as “Selector Yannick”.

The Court heard that Watson, who is also a broker, is also a part-time DJ and had a programme at HJ Radio Station while Williams is a “selector of music.”

According to the Prosecutor, on the day in question, a scuffle ensued between Watson and Duke, then turned physical when he pushed her to the ground, resulting in the woman sustaining injuries.

It is alleged that Watson further armed himself with a glass bottle which he used to deal a last to Williams’ face. HGP Nightly News understands that the bottle reportedly broke, and as such, caused Williams bodily harm.



The Prosecutor added that DJ “Raw Gold” then used the broken bottle to stab Williams about his body multiple times.

Magistrate McLennan subsequently adjourned the matter to May 3, 2021 and ordered that Watson lodge bail in the sum of $55,000.

According to a police statement on April 10, the incident involving DJ “Raw Gold” and “Selector Yannick” took place around 08:45h at the HJ Radio 94.1 on Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, and after allegedly committing the act(s), DJ “Raw Gold” made good his escape, while “Selector Yannick”, was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was treated and sent away.

The Station’s Management had initially stated that this incident occurred between an independent DJ and his selector during a paid programme and that the parties were to face disciplinary actions by the business.

“The matter is currently under investigation by the Police and HJ 94.1 has made a decision to suspend the independent programme and the two individuals from our airwaves,” the statement had added.