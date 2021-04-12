Dj stabbed to face by colleague during an argument

28-year-old DJ Yannick of HJ  Boom FM Radio was rushed to a city hospital on Saturday night after his co-worker stabbed him multiple times to his face.


According to a police statement, the physical altercation stemmed from an argument between the victim and his colleague  DJ Raw Gold, which resulted in the latter arming himself with a broken Guinness bottle and stabbing the victim four times about his face.


The suspect then made good his escape. The victim was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital and examined by a doctor, treated, and sent away. Police said efforts are being made to contact the suspect.
Meanwhile, in a statement, the management of HJ 94.1 said they are aware of the incident that occurred between the Dj’s at their studio and have decided to suspend the two independent deejays from the airwaves.

