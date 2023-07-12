DNA testing confirms skeletal remains found at Madewini is Police Constable Quincy Lewis

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday confirmed that the skeletal remains found in a shallow grave along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway in April are those of missing Police Constable Quincy Lewis.

On April 19, a team of forensic investigators from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) were dispatched to an abandoned sandpit at Madewini on the Linden Soesdyke Highway, where the remains were found.

However, due to the advanced state of decomposition of the remains, the positive identification process was impossible without DNA testing.

Consequently, samples were obtained from close relatives of Lewis and sent overseas for testing.

“On completion of the testing process, the results confirmed the remains to be those of Constable Quincy Lewis,” Police said in a statement.

After discovering the remains, Shafeek Vernom, called ‘Profit’ of Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Jamel Van Lewis, of Durban Street, Georgetown, were arrested and charged.

The men told crime sleuths that Lewis was fatally shot by 56-year-old Thakurdial Samaroo, the husband of Naqeeba Zahid Zafarali, the woman with whom he was having an affair.

Lewis was lured to the couple’s home, where he was allegedly murdered. It is alleged that the couple transported his body and dumped it on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

The GPF had issued wanted bulletins for Samaroo and Zafarali. The couple fled the jurisdiction, and the Police said all legal avenues available to the Force would be pursued to ensure that the duo were extradited to Guyana to answer the allegations concerning the death of the policeman.

