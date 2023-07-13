DNA TESTING CONFIRMS SKELETAL REMAINS FOUND IN SHALLOW GRAVE BELONG TO MISSING COP

Tiana Cole has an update on a significant development in the case of Police Constable Quincy Lewis. After three years, the family of Constable Lewis will finally obtain some closure as it has been confirmed that the remains discovered in a shallow grave along the Soesdyke Linden Highway in April belong to the missing policeman.
