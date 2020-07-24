Domestic worker held at gunpoint, robbed of motorbike

-both suspects nabbed less than 24-hours after crime

A domestic worker was robbed of her motorcycle by two gun-toting bandits but one of the perpetrators was immediately caught by the police and public spirited persons.

Meanwhile, the other bandit was later nabbed by the cops.

The woman’s motorcycle was also recovered and a firearm that is suspected to have been used in the crime was also found.

The incident reportedly took place around 17:45h on Wednesday at the Aranaputa Public Road, North Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

The two suspects are currently in police custody as investigations into the matter continue.