‘Don King’ gets $400,000 bail on gun, ammo charges

Whitney Welcome, called ‘Don King,’ has been charged with possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition and released on $400,000 bail.

Welcome of First Avenue Bartica was arraigned before Magistrate Crystal Lambert in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As a result, he was placed on $200,000 bail on each charge, and the matter was adjourned to May 16, 2023.

It was reported that at about 10:48h on Saturday last, Police acting on information received intercepted motor vehicle PAB 8976 at First Street Bartica, driven by Welcome.

The 9MM Pistol [Photo: Guyana Police Force]

However, Welcome drove away from the Police and headed to Mongrippa Hill, Bartica, where he ran into the office of a 30-year-old Businessman with the ranks in pursuit.

The ranks caught up with him inside the businessman’s office. When questioned, the businessman related to the ranks that Welcome ran into his office and put a firearm under his counter.

One of the ranks searched and found one black 9MM Pistol containing six matching rounds of ammunition.

The serial number on the firearm was filed off, and the maker’s name was not visible.

