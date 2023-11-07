DON’T GET YOUR HOPES UP; POWER OUTAGES WILL NOT IMPROVE BY DECEMBER – PATTERSON

“Never going to happen, so don’t get your hopes up,” warned Former Minister of Infrastructure David Patterson to the citizens of Guyana. This stark advice comes in light of a pledge made by Public Works Minister Deodat Indar that the ongoing issues with power generation are expected to diminish by the middle of next month. For a more in-depth look at this development and the skepticism it has met, Dacia Richards provides additional information in her report.
