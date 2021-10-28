Double-Murder accused escaped Lusignan prison with cloth pole

The Guyana Prison Service has officially confirmed the escape of double-murder accused Kapildeo Gangadin on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Lusignan Prison.

According to information from Prison authorities Gangadin was housed in the Quarantine section of the Prison where he tampered with the housing unit.

Up to press time, authorities could not state whether the prisoner was tested for the COVID-19 virus.

In a statement, Director of Prisons (ag) Nicklon Elliot confirmed the escape took place sometime around 04:05hrs after a routine check was conducted.

From initial investigations, upon gaining entry from the housing unit, he ventured to the back of the prison where he used a cloth pole to scale the fence.

He then proceeded into the farms where he scaled the gate and made good his escape into the dumpsite.

Immediately a joint patrol was established at the outer perimeter of the prison and a search has since been launched by the Joint Services to recapture the escape.

Kapildeo Gangadin was charged and remanded to prison at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court for the murders of 20-year-old Ganesh ‘Chris’ Persaud on October 15, 2021, and the January 18, 2020 murder of 24-year-old fisherman Mukesh Mangra known as ‘Paul’.

The Prison Service is warning persons that aiding and abetting the escape of any prisoner is a criminal offence.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the escapee should contact the nearest Police station or call 911.