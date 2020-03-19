DOUBLE MURDER AT LINDEN

Police are currently investigating the murder of 49-year-old Imogene Gordon of lot 117 Prosville Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden and 43-year-old Royston John, a carpenter of Kildonan Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead, Royston John

A 48 year-old businessman of Prosville Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden who once shared a relationship with Imogene Gordon, has since been apprehended. He was also found guilty of threatening to sever the hands of Gordon.

According to police report, the suspect was admitted to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was nursing gaping wounds to his right hand. He has since been discharged and is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

The victims were discovered motionless with multiple suspected stab wounds to the upper parts of their bodies at the entrance of a residence referred to as Gordon’s (deceased) premises about 20:35hrs on Wednesday March 18, 2020.

A knife suspected to be the murder weapon, was found at the crime scene.

They were pronounced dead on arrival at the Linden Public Hospital Complex. Their bodies are presently at De Jetsco’s Funeral Home awaiting autopsies.