Dozens of Berbicians receive access to their lands 

The dream of homeownership is now more attainable for dozens of Berbicians, who received access to their lands at the Experiment Housing Scheme in Region Five earlier today.

This represents the third batch of allottees gaining access to the scheme. With guidance from surveyors of the Central Housing & Planning Authority, the allottees and their families were able to identify their house lots and proudly plant their name posts.

Today’s lot identification exercise is in keeping with a commitment made by Hon. Susan Rodrigues, Minister within the Ministry of Housing & Water, during a visit to the region last Wednesday. Some 513 persons were allocated house lots in the area. In the coming weeks, several other exercises will be conducted to push more of the landowners in the direction of homeownership.

More than $455 million has been invested in the first phase of infrastructure works in the area, as the government aims to deliver sustainable housing schemes to Guyanese. The works include the installation of water supply networks, and the construction of access roads, bridges, and culverts.