Dozens of “juka”, 26 knives among items seized during search in Lusignan Prison compound

A prison search executed by ranks of the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) at the Georgetown “B” Holding Bay located in the Lusignan Prison compound, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Saturday unearthed a large quantity of prohibited items including improvised weapons.

During the search which was conducted between 06:33h and 10:00h on the day in question, authorities discovered 44 ‘juka’, 26 knives, 19 lighters, six (6) pairs of scissors, five (5) razor blades, 12 cellular phones two (2) SIM cards, two (2) memory cards, 10 cellular phone chargers, a quantity of metal objects, a quantity of wires and 83 small transparent Ziploc bags with cannabis which amounted to 20 grammes.