DPP recommends charge for suspect in ‘Sir Mars’ murder

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali Hack, has recommended that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) charge 24-year-old Brian Richards for the murder of long-time educator and actor Kirwyn Mars, also known as ‘Sir Mars.’

Richards of John Fernandes Squatting Area, Georgetown, is expected to appear at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Mars, 51, was killed on Sunday at about 22:30h at Lot 1654 Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Mars and the suspect went to Green City Bar at the corners of D’Urban Street and Vlissengen Road on the night of the incident.

It is alleged that at the time of the incident, Mars was in the company of the suspect in his car, and they proceeded to a street located at Plantation Providence.

Further investigations revealed that Mars and the suspect had a “misunderstanding” that escalated inside the vehicle.

As a result, both parties armed themselves with knives and dealt each other wounds.

Mars exited the car and attempted to escape in an eastern direction, but the suspect reversed the vehicle hitting him and pinning him to the fence of a house on the eastern side of the street.

A Post Mortem Examination (PME) found that Mars was stabbed eight times and crushed to the chest.

