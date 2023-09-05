Dr Amit S. Telang appointed new Indian High Commissioner to Guyana

Dr Amit S. Telang, presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Frankfurt, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Guyana.

This was announced by that country’s Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday, which noted that Dr Telang will take up the assignment shortly.

The Consulate General of India website stated that he graduated and earned his Masters Degree from Government Medical College, Nagpur and briefly served as a Medical Officer and Lecturer before joining government service in 2004, first in the Indian Revenue Service and later the Indian Foreign Service in 2005.

He took over as the Consul General of India in Frankfurt on 30 July 2020.

He has previously served as the Head of the Political Wing in the Embassy of India, Berlin and subsequently as the Head of the Economic & Commercial Wing in the Embassy of India, Moscow.

At the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, he has served in the External Publicity Division, Administration Division and East Asia Division.

His interests include classical music, reading, philosophy, and world history. He speaks English and German. He is married and has one daughter. Already, Dr K. J. Srinivasa has left Guyana.

