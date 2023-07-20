Dr Asha Kissoon elected Deputy Speaker

Leader of The New Movement (TNM), Dr Asha Kissoon, was elected as the Deputy Speaker on Thursday.

Dr Kissoon, a representative of the joinder list in the National Assembly was nominated by Government Chief Whip Gail Teixeira.

She was challenged by Opposition Parliamentarian Dawn Hastings-Williams, whom Opposition Chief Whip Christopher Jones nominated.

At the 2020 general elections, TNM had entered a joinder list with the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) and A New and United Guyana (ANUG) and collectively won a single seat in the 65-seat National Assembly.

According to the joinder agreement, Shuman would occupy the seat for two years, six months, and 20 days, while ANUG would serve for two years and five months and TNM for 80 days.

Earlier this year, Shuman’s term came to an end, and Dr Kissoon replaced him. An Opposition member usually holds the deputy speaker post.

