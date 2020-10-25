Dr. Yesu Persaud Clinical Education Centre opened

-to house UG’s Institute of Health Science

Hundreds of medical students will now be able to benefit from modernised teaching aids and laboratories at the recently established Dr. Yesu Persaud Clinical Education Centre, located on Thomas Street, Georgetown, which was officially opened yesterday (Saturday) President Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The realisation of this Centre was made possible through a Private-Public Partnership that saw the contribution of $30M from the Government of Guyana and $215M from the Dr. Yesu Persaud Foundation.

Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, during his remarks at the opening ceremony hailed Dr. Persaud and his efforts in having the new building constructed.

He stated that this Centre will be used to house the Institute of Health Science of the University of Guyana (UG) and that thos facility will have the capacity to facilitate learning for approximately 300 students at any given time.

According to the Minister, since post-graduate training commenced at UG and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), 144 doctors in various specialties have been trained while another 138 are currently in training.

Minister Anthony explained that the new facility will allow for the expansion of current post-graduate training and provide the institution with better accommodation for simulation labs and other modern teaching aids.

Meanwhile, Dr. Persaud in his remarks noted that “there is nothing like doing things and helping those who can’t”.

“Our biggest problem in Guyana is that we can’t keep our people in. We have to do things to keep them in. If we can get our people together and to work together this could be a nation of great prosperity and togetherness,” he added.