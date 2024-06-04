DRAFT LEGISLATION FOR OIL SPILL TO BE RELEASED SOON -VP JAGDEO

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has announced that a draft of the oil spill legislation will soon be available for public scrutiny. This initiative is part of the government’s efforts to enhance environmental protection and accountability in the oil sector, especially in light of Guyana’s expanding oil activities. The public can review and provide feedback on the proposed measures to prevent and respond to oil spills. For more details on the upcoming legislation and its implications,see Antonio Dey’s coverage.

