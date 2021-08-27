DRASTIC INCREASE OF COVID 19 INFECTIONS AND HOSPITALIZATIONS WORRYING

The drastic surge in new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in recent days is worrisome to the Minister of Health who is literally begging persons to put the myths and conspiracy theories aside, face the reality of the devastating and frightening situation around us and save the lives of themselves and loved ones by getting vaccinated.
This advice comes amid confirmation that the deadlier Alpa variant may be in Guyana. Kendell Richmond reports
The drastic surge in new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in recent days is worrisome to the Minister of Health who is literally begging persons to put the myths and conspiracy theories aside, face the reality of the devastating and frightening situation around us and save the lives of themselves and loved ones by getting vaccinated.