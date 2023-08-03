Dredge owner, employee killed after mining pit caves in at Kamarang Landing

A dredge owner and one of his workers were killed after the mining pit they were working on collapsed on Wednesday night.

Dead are 38-year-old Trayon Hastings and Rocky Norton. Hastings owned the six-inch land dredge mining operation at Moonlight Backdam, Kamarang Landing.

Reports are that at about 22:30h on Wednesday, Hastings and Norton were working in the mining pit. However, 37-year-old Mark Embelton, who was in a nearby camp, observed the mining pit caving in and raised an alarm.

As a result, a search party was immediately organised, which operated with the assistance of two excavators. The motionless bodies of the two men were found on Thursday morning.

The body of Hastings was examined, and injuries to his abdomen and head were observed. Norton was observed to have injuries to his right side ear.

The bodies were escorted to Kamarang District Hospital, where it was officially pronounced dead. The two bodies will be transported to Georgetown for a Post Mortem Examination, Police said. Investigation in progress.

