Drinking buddy shot by friend after row breaks out at shop

A drinking session between two friends turned sour yesterday (Saturday) morning after a heated argument ensued and resulted in one man being shot by his drinking buddy.

The incident took place around 03:30h at Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The injured man has been identified as 30-year-old Porknocker, Albert Nigel Benjamin called “Pluto”or of Blackwater Backdam while the suspect involved is said to be a 46-year-old miner of the said area.

Reports are that Benjamin and the suspect were at a shop drinking when an argument ensued.

As a result of the row, the suspect allegedly left the shop and went towards his home which is a short distance away from the shop, and returned shortly after with a firearm in hand.

Reports are that the man immediately discharged two rounds in the direction of the shop. He then approached Benjamin and discharged another round, which struck him in his left foot. This resulted in Benjamin falling to the ground where he received further injuries to his face and abdomen.

Benjamin was taken to the Bartica Hospital where he is presently a patient and is said to be in a stable condition.

According to the cops, no arrest has been made as yet, but search is ongoing for the suspect. Meanwhile, investigations into the matter continue.