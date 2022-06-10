Driver abandons car with $8M worth of ganja

Cornered by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), the driver of a white Toyota Fielder Wagon (PAB 1884) fled into bushes and abandoned a vehicle that reportedly had 39.9 kg of marijuana. The marijuana has a street value of approximately $8 million dollars.

In a statement late Thursday evening, CANU said that in the vicinity of Hope Bridge, East Coast Demerara, they attempted to stop a white fielder wagon with the licence plate: PAB1884. The driver refused to stop, prompting CANU officers to give chase.

The officers pursued the vehicle into Haslington New Scheme, where the driver of the motor vehicle stopped and fled into nearby bushes. Officers attempted to apprehend the driver but were unsuccessful.

A search was conducted on the vehicle, which led to the discovery of several parcels of suspected cannabis.

The motor vehicle and the suspected narcotics were transported to CANU Headquarters, where it tested positive for cannabis.

Investigations are ongoing.